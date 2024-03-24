Steamboat Rock Restaurant LLC 420 West Main Street
FOOD
Appetizers
- Hot Wings$15.00
8 large seasoned breaded chicken wings, carrots, celery with ranch dressing
- Bacon Wrapped Prawns$16.00
Seven large prawns wrapped in bacon with chipotle mayo
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños$14.00
Cream cheese stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon with chipotle mayo
- Quesadilla$15.00
Choice of: chicken, pork, asada, birria. Cream & salsa flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, cilantro, sour
- Street Tacos$14.00
Choice of: asada, chicken, pork, or birria. 4 soft tacos with onion & cilantro
- SIDE FRIES$4.50
- SIDE TOTS$5.25
- CHEESE QUESADILLA PLAIN$13.00
- 1 TACO$3.75
- SIDE COLESLAW$3.75
- SIDE BACON$4.50
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$0.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$3.00
Salads
- Prawn Avocado Cucumber$17.00
Lettuce, prawns, avocado, cucumber with garlic bread
- Starter Caesar$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons starter, entrée with garlic bread. Add: salmon, prawns, grilled chicken breast
- Entrée Caesar$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons starter, entrée with garlic bread. Add: salmon, prawns, grilled chicken breast
- House$7.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Cheddar-Jack cheese & croutons
- Surf & Turf$25.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, prawns & steak
Burgers
- Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz angus beef chuck, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a grilled bun
- Steamboat Burger$17.50
8 oz angus beef chuck with ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, topped with a fried egg tossed in buffalo sauce & jalapeño pepper on top
- Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
Breaded chicken breast tossed in our hot sauce with slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo, on a grilled bun
- Ranch Chicken Burger$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & ranch served with your choice of fries, tater tots, coleslaw, sub salad + $2.50 add: avocado +$2, bacon +$3
Sandwiches
- Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin simmered in au jus. Served on a french roll with au jus
- BLT$15.00
Sourdough bread, lettuce, bacon, tomatoes & mayo
- Meat-Lovers Grilled Cheese$16.50
Black forest ham, Portuguese sausage, bacon & havarti cheese
- Reuben$16.00
House roasted corn beef, havarti cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Torta Mendocino$18.00
Meat choice: steak, chicken or pork, grilled havarti cheese on top of french roll bread
Mexican Dishes
- Pork Plate$16.00
Slow roasted & seasoned pork leg, served with rice, beans & corn tortillas
- Beef Birria$20.00Out of stock
Beef stew served with rice & beans, onion, cilantro & lime wedges on the side
- Burrito$17.00
Choice of: chicken, pork, asada, birria, beans, rice, cheese, onions & cilantro. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Fajita$19.00
Served over onions and peppers. Accompanied with rice and beans with side of pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
DRINKS N/A
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Choice of chorizo, shredded pork, Portuguese sausage. Eggs, hashbrowns, mixed cheese, sour cream, with a side of salsa.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
Breaded & fried Crispy Chicken breast topped with gravy, served with 2 Eggs any Style, Hash Browns, & Toast
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Homemade Tostada Tortillas Topped w/ Bean Salsa & Eggs
- Meat Lover's Omelette$17.00
Bacon, Portuguese Sausage, Mini Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns with Toast
- Biscuits & Gravy Platter$15.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns
- Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried chicken breast on top of bacon waffle, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns
- Basic$15.00
Choice of Portuguese Sausage, Bacon, or Ham, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns w/ Toast
- Chorizo Con Huevos$17.00
Pork Chorizo Scrambled w/ Eggs, Hash Browns, w/ Toast
- SIDE HASH BROWN$4.25
- SIDE GRAVY$3.25
- SDE EGGS$2.00
- SIDE TOAST$2.00
- SIDE HAM$4.25
- SIDE BACON$4.25
- SIDE WAFFLE$5.25
WEEKLY SPECIALS
- MONDAY- MEXICAN BURRITO$12.00Out of stock
Your Choice of Meat,(Steak,chicken,or pork ) Rice and beans,Onions,Cilantro and Cheese inside.
- TUESDAY-BBQ RIBS 1/2 RACK$14.50Out of stock
Pork Ribs Drizzled,with BBQ Sauce. Served with Mashed potatoes and Coleslaw.
- TUESDAY- WHOLE RACK$20.00Out of stock
Pork Ribs Drizzled,with BBQ Sauce. Served with Mashed potatoes and Coleslaw.
- WEDNESDAY- STREET TACOS $3 TACOS ALL DAY$3.00Out of stock
Choice of meat Steak,Chicken,or Pork Corn Tortillas,Onions,Cilantro.
- THURSDAY- STEAK NIGHT 12oz RIB EYE$25.00Out of stock
- FRIDAY-FISH & CHIPS W/ CUP OF CHOWDER$16.00Out of stock
Bread & Seasoned wild Alaska true cod. With Fries and Cup of chowder
- SATURDAY-PRIME RIB 12oz$25.00Out of stock
12oz Slow Roasted, served with a choice of Baked or Mashed Potatoes and vegetables. Side Au jus.
- SUNDAY- CHICKEN ENCHILADAS.$11.00Out of stock
Two chicken filled enchiladas,with our homemade mild sauce.served with Rice and Beans